Man convicted in 2 separate battery cases

A Cornell man who assaulted a man in his home in 2016 and also beat up a woman in a separate incident was convicted in both cases last week.

34-year old Dustin Sachsenmaier pleaded no contest to substantial battery-intent to cause bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation and bail jumping. Sachsenmaier is out on bond and will be sentenced on June 7th.

In the assault case, the victim told authorities he had been at Sachsenmaier’s home and overheard Sachsenmaier and another man talking about stolen items they had in their possession. He also saw some of those items. The man said Sachsenmaier and the other man assaulted him, hitting him with fists and a floor jack handle, and they also kicked him with steel toed boots. Sachsenmaier also pointed a gun at his forehead and threatened him and his family. The victim was diagnosed with a partially collapsed lung, a concussion and deep bruising to his torso and knee when he was at the hospital.

In August 2016, Sachsenmaier was charged with a domestic incident with a woman that occurred in Cornell. That case resulted in the strangulation and suffocation conviction.