Man sentenced for selling drugs and illegally possessing gun

An Eau Claire man is going to prison for selling drugs and illegally possessing a gun.

27-year old Dalonte Brooks pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooks was being investigated as part of a drug case involving a north side Eau Claire residence. A large amount of drugs and a loaded revolver were found at the residence. Brooks was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in December 2013 in Dunn County.