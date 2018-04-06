Man sentenced for repeatedly shoplifting at a grocery store

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for repeatedly shoplifting from an Eau Claire grocery store.

40-year old Jacob Sullivan pleaded no contest to 3 misdemeanor counts of retail theft. He has been sentenced to serve 90 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, officials at the former Gordy’s Market on West Clairemont Avenue gave Eau Claire police surveillance video that showed Sullivan shoplifting from the store 8 times between April 23rd and May 1, 2017. Each time, Sullivan placed items into a plastic shopping bag he put into a shopping basket. Sullivan would abandon the basket in the store at some point and walk out with merchandise in the bag without paying for the items.