Man charged after he fires a gun at Winter Fest

An Eau Claire man is accused of firing a gun at his truck during Winter Fest and Games on Lake Altoona in February.

37-year old Jason Moessner is charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. He is out on bond and returns to court on May 14th.

According to the criminal complaint, an Altoona officer investigated a report of a red pickup truck that was stuck on the ice on Lake Altoona February 3rd as part of Winter Fest and Games. The officer found Moessner and his truck, and noticed there were several bullet holes in the driver’s side rear area. Officers had received reports earlier in the day about Moessner firing a gun at his truck, and they found a rifle nearby. Moessner said he was just messing around and fired 1 shot at his truck. He admitted it wasn’t a good idea with the number of people on or around the lake during Winter Fest.