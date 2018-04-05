Woman sentenced for causing a fatal crash

A Hudson woman has received the maximum sentence for a crash that killed a Minnesota woman 2 years ago.

36-year old Desiny Xiong was sentenced to 90 days in jail on a misdemeanor count of careless driving. She was acquitted of the most serious charges she faced.

The crash happened in May 2016 when Xiong reached down for her cellphone before smashing into a line of cars backed up on I-35 W in New Brighton, Minnesota. The crash killed 31-year old Brea Miller of St. Paul and seriously injured Miller’s fiance, Michael Bain.

Miller’s family asked the judge to give Xiong the maximum sentence. She has also been ordered to share her story of pain caused by distracted driving.