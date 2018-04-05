Man sentenced for threatening people with a loaded gun

An Eau Claire man is going to jail for threatening people with a loaded handgun at a Water Street tavern last fall.

28-year old Deandre Vales pleaded no contest to felony counts fo 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He has been sentenced to 9 months in jail and 3 years of probation.

Vales is accused of threatening people with a loaded pistol at The Pickle on Water Street in November. His blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested.