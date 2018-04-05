Man going to federal prison for distributing marijuana

An Eau Claire man is going to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

34-year old Jason Weller pleaded guilty to the charge in March. He has been sentenced to spend 32 months in federal prison.

Officers became aware of Weller during an investigation of a marijuana conspiracy operating in the Eau Claire area. As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Weller’s residence in December 2015 and recovered 22 pounds of marijuana. Weller admitted that he bought large amounts of marijuana from his co-defendant, Blake Handrick, multiple times during the fall of 2015, which included a 45-pound purchase shortly before his arrest. Handrick will be sentenced on May 3rd.