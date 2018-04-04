State and local election results

Results are in from western Wisconsin’s election issues.

On statewide issues, Rebecca Dallet was elected to the Supreme Court. Voters also came in against eliminating the state treasurer. Locally, Barron elected Ron Fladten as Mayor, and Brady Weiss was declared the winner of the Mondovi Mayoral race. Sarah Harless was elected Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 5 judge.

The members of the Eau Claire City Council have been decided by the voters. Terry Weld was elected to the at-large seat on the council. Emily Berge took District One, Emily Anderson won in District Two, Jeremy Gragert claimed victory in District Three, and Jill Christopherson narrowly defeated her opponent in District 4.