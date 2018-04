A man was killed over the weekend when his pickup truck hit a tree in St. Croix County.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road E near Pine View Trail in St. Joseph Township. The Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Christopher Gipson of Houlton was heading west on County Road E, when he lost control and slid off the road and hit a tree. He was wearing his seat belt. Gipson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.