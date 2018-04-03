Man going to prison for drunk driving convictions

A Lake Hallie man has been sentenced for his 6th and 7th drunk driving offenses.

37-year old Brian Nelson pleaded guilty to the offenses last week. He has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. His license was also revoked for 3 years and he also must have ignition interlock for 1 year.

Nelson was stopped by police on December 14th at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 130th Street in Lake Hallie. He was arrested for his 6th drunk driving offense August 3rd after police saw him driving erratically in a Wal-Mart parking lot.