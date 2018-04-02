Woman arrested after she stabbed a man last week in Eau Claire

An Eau Claire woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed an adult male in the chest.

The Eau Claire Police Department says they were sent to an apartment on Broadway Street at 1:39 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man in the apartment with a stab wound in his chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman at the apartment, 25-year old Litamarie Twobears, was questioned about the incident, and arrested for substantial battery, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police say Twobears and the man are acquaintances.