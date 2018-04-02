Man sentenced for trying to hire a prostitute

A rural Eau Claire man has been sentenced for trying to hire a prostitute for sexual contact.

54-year old Wayne Erickson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of prostitution. He has been sentenced to 1 year of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer working undercover placed an ad for prostitution on backpage.com and arranged to meet Erickson, who responded to the ad on January 11th.

A meeting was set where Erickson and the undercover officer would meet in a parking lot on Fenwick Avenue, and Erickson said he would pay $50 for sex. When he arrived at the meeting spot, Erickson gave several explanations why he had attempted to meet a prostitute, which included him saying he was being set up by one of his girlfriends, who must have actually placed the ad.