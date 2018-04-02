Man sentenced for his 7th OWI offense

A Menomonie man has pleaded guilty to his 7th OWI offense.

50-year old John Raney is charged with operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance in his blood. He pleaded guilty to the charge last week and has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, a Menomomie police officer was called to Ninth Street East and 24th Avenue East at 1 a.m. on January 6th after a caller reported that a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

The officer was able to locate Raney, and he was arrested after completing a field sobriety test. The officer also found meth on Raney.