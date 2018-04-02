Man arrested for OWI with a child in the car

An Illinois man has been arrested after he was caught driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 34-year old Manuel Rodriguez was arrested last night for 1st-offense OWI with 1 child under the age of 16 in the car. Rodriguez was stopped for going 88 miles per hour on I-94 eastbound in Jackson County. When the trooper approached the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was detected, and a field sobriety test showed that Rodriguez was driving under the influence of a drug. There was also a 5-year old child in the vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the hospital, then to the Jackson County Jail. He is being charged with 1st-offense OWI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and speeding.