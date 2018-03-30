Man arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase

An Eau Claire man was arrested after he led authorities on a high speed chase in Trempealeau County.

The Independence Police Department says they were called on a report of a theft Wednesday night that involved a red Chevy pickup truck that was pulling a trailer and covered in mud. When an officer spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, the driver didn’t comply and acclerated and a high speed chase began. Speeds reached over 100-miles an hour, and spike strips were successfully deployed soth of the Village of Eleva, but the driver continued to flee on damaged wheels through the Village of Strum, US Highwa 10, and eventually in the city of Osseo, where the driver crashed his truck in an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s squad car. Another squad car was also damaged during the chase, but no one was hurt.

The driver of the truck, Graham Timme, was arrested and is facing several charges including theft, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer, possession of marijuana. operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, and bail jumping.