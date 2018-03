Menomonie High School is back on a normal schedule after being placed on lockdown while police responded to a nearby incident.

Police were doing a welfare check on Joseph Piper when they were alerted that another person in the residence might have a

handgun. The school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say they were able to make contact with the other person in the apartment and no firearm was found. Piper was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Minnesota.