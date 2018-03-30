Former Chippewa Falls accused of sexually touching a student has been fired

A former Chippewa Falls teacher accused of sexually touching a student last year when he worked in Beloit has officially been fired.

24-year old Tyler Edge began working for the Chippewa Falls School District last June as a social studies teacher. He was a teacher in Beloit before coming to Chippewa Falls. Edge was suspended after hew as charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff and repeated sexual assault in Rock County Court.

The district’s spokeswoman says that Edge was fired by the Chippewa Falls School Board on Tuesday night. Edge returns to court on April 25th.