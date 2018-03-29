Woman charged with child neglect after children test positive for meth

A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with child neglect after 3 children in her care tested positive for amphetamines and meth.

27-year old Taylor Simpson has been charged with 2 counts of possessing meth, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing marijuana, bail jumping, and 3 misdemeanor counts of child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer and an agent from the Human Services Department visited Simpson’s home on January 24th after receiving a report that Simpson was using meth in the presence of children, ages 10, 8, and 21 months. Officers located drugs and paraphernalia, and Simpson was arrested.

Simpson was later arrested on March 19th, and her car was searched, which led police to locating a .38 revolver and meth that was hidden in her clothing.