A scam in our state could be making its way here and authorites want you to be aware of what it looks like.

There are scammers going door-to-door in West Allis posing as firefighters and asking to check smoke detectors. The Milwaukee Fire Department is putting out the warning for people to be careful if approached in such a way, and adds if there is no fire engine or ladder truck nearby, ask to see a badge.

They say if there is no badge, don’t let them in and call 911 right away.