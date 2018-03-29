New festival will debut in River Prairie this summer

As the weather warms up so do many of our social calendars. A new event coming to Altoona promises to offer fun for the whole family. River Prairie P10 Festival aims to celebrate all the things we love about the Chippewa Valley!

The P10 Festival will take place in River Prairie on Saturday, May 12, 2018 starting bright and early at 6:30 a.m. “P10” refers to the “Power of 10.” Power of 10 follows the concept that in order to activate a public space, you need to fill it with a wide variety of activities and points of interest appealing to a very wide and diverse demographic.

Following that plan, you can expect to see everything from live music to a cribbage tournament. There will also be educational presentations, a comedy show, a dog contest and much more. You can get more information about the new event at: p10Fest.com