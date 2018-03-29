Man charged for stealing money from Woodman’s

A rural Chippewa Falls man is accused of stealing more than $5,200 from Woodman’s.

50-year old Daniel Johnson is facing 1 felony count of theft in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the manager at Woodman’s told an investigator in August that Johnson, an employee of almost 2 years, was stealing money. The manager said Johnson was entering coupon codes in between transactions, and then removing the cash from the register. The manager said Johnson routinely stole about $40 per shift, and believed Johnson stole more than $2,500. Johnson initially denied taking the money, but later admitted that he did steal the money.