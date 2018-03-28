Menomonie School Board discuss potential staffing changes

The Menomonie School Board discussed districtwide staffing changes at their meeting Monday night.

The proposed changes, which would go into effect next school year, include the equivalent of an additional full-time teaching position in special needs education. Other positions being considered are a full-time teacher’s aide, add additional youth services officer, a social worker and a Global Achievement Certificate adviser. The recommendations are being driven by enrollment numbers and student requests. It’s projected that student enrollment in the district will remain stable throughout next school year.

No action was taken Monday night. The final district wide plan will be considered during the next school board meeting on April 9th.