Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg at a factory

A man shot himself in the leg Saturday night at a factory in Cameron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says they got a call after 9 p.m. Saturday from the 33-year old male caller reporting that he had accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was calling from inside the McFarland Cascade manufacturing facility. The victim hasn’t been identified, and was taken to the hospital. No foul play is suspected.

The victim reported that before the incident, he had manipulated the slide action of a handgun and the weapon discharged, hitting him in the leg. McFarland Cascade has a workplace policy prohibiting possession of firearms while on the property.