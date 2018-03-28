Governor Walker talked about school safety plan in Elk Mound Tuesday

Governor Scott Walker visited Mound View Elementary School in Elk Mound yesterday to discuss the $100 million School Safety Plan he recently signed into law. The School Safety Plan creates a grant program for school districts to invest in security upgrades.

This bill creates the Office of School Safety within the Department of Justice. Responsibilities for the office include implementing a $100 million grant program for school safety, maintaining blueprints and school safety plans for all schools, and developing model practices of school safety.