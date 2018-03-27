Teen charged for making threat toward local high school

A Barron teen has been charged after he reportedly made a verbal threat toward Barron High School.

17-year old Austin Banks has been charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He will appear in court on May 23rd.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred on March 13th. A police officer interviewed a student who said Banks made a statement to the effect of “I am going to shoot up the school and I could get more than 17 people,” referring to the recent shooting in Florida. The student said Banks made the comment to her while they were walking to lunch, and he made the statement “out of the blue.”

Banks admitted to the officer he made the comment, but added it was just a joke, and he and his friends have made those statements for several years, and he would never do something like that.