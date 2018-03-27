Man charged for altering retail prices

An Eau Claire man is accused of altering prices twice at an Eau Claire store.

29-year old Paul Leavell is charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering the price, and a misdemeanor count of attempted theft. He is out on bond and returns to court on May 1st.

According to the criminal complaint, Leavell altered price on merchandise he purchased twice at Menards on South Hastings Way. On January 1st, he switched the price tag for those reel valued at $60 down to $12. And on February 6th, he altered the price for a router kit from $280 to $99. Leavell later admitted to altering both prices.