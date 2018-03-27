Authorities believe skeletal remains are the result of a homicide

Barron County officials say they suspect homicide in the case of skeletal remains that were found last December.

The sheriff’s office says an analysis done by a forensic anthropology lab discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff says since no gun or shell casings were found at the scene, investigators believe he was the victim of a homicide, and his body was dumped where the remains were found in a wooded area south of Barron. The analysis also showed the man had been dead for at least a year.