Woman charged for using fake bill at an Eau Claire tavern

An Eau Claire woman is accused of using a fake $50 bill at an Eau Claire tavern.

48-year old Candace Rogers has been charged with a felony count of uttering a forgery. She is out on bond and returns to court on April 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, police investigated the passing of a fake $50 bill at Big T’s Tavern on October 1st. Rogers was at the tavern with another woman. A bartender served the women, and Rogers paid with the fake $50 bill. The women stayed for 25 minutes before leaving the tavern. Rogers told police on March 20th that she didn’t know the bill was fake, and that she got it from a friend. If she’s convicted, Rogers faces up to 3 years in prison.