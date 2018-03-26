Man arrested for OWI after he causes a crash in Jackson County

A Menomonie man has been arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash in Jackson County.

The State Patrol says 29-year old Jared Knutson was arrested for 4th offense OWI last night on I-94 near Black River Falls. They say Knutson was traveling westbound on I-94 near Millston when he rear ended another vehicle. That vehicle hit several trees and came to a stop in the median, while Knutson’s vehicle went into the ditch and caught on fire. Knutson then fled the scene of the crash and was arrested a short distance away. He is being charged with 4th offense OWI, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, leaving the scene of the crash, and bail jumping. No one was hurt in the crash.