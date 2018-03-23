Man arrested for having a standoff with police on Thursday

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after a standoff on Thursday.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call from the Batemen Express Mart in the Town of Lafayette about a retail theft from their store.

When officers responded, they learned that 32-year old Cody Walker was the suspect involved in the theft. Walker was not at the store when police arrived, and he had a number of active warrants. Officers then went to a home of Walker’s friend in the Town of Anson and Walker was confronted outside the residence. He refused to cooperate and went into a house and refused to come out.

Officers then used a K9 unit to gain entry into the home and arrest Walker. He faces additional charges of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and retail theft.