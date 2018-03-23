Human skull found in Barron County is likely a male

A human skull that was found in Barron County in early December likely belongs to a white or Asian male between the ages of 35 and 55.

An initial report on the bones was conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The bones were found on December 3rd in an area south of Barron. The male would have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A news release from the Sheriff’s office says the man would likely be between 5 feet 4 inches and 6 feet tall. The county currently has no missing persons cases.