4 juveniles arrested after making threats towards Eau Claire high school

A conversation on Facebook leads to the arrest of juveniles in our area. Last week there was a threat of school-related violence that was reported to the Eau Claire Police Department and staff with the Eau Claire Area School District.

It was reported that a group of Memorial High School students messaged about a mass shooting that would occur at Memorial High School on Monday, March 26th. The text message dialogue included the sharing of photographs of firearms and several specific statements related to a planned shooting at the school.

As a result of the investigation 4 juvenile suspects were identified. All 4 juveniles are students at Memorial High School and were referred to Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for Making Terrorist Threats. There is no ongoing threat to safety, there is a safety plan in place and these juveniles will not be returning to Memorial.