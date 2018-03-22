Menomonie police looking for stabbing suspect

Menomonie authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the throat Tuesday night.

The police department says they got a call just before 9 p.m. about a male who had been stabbed in the throat with a knife during a fight. Witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as 37-year old David Hill, fled the scene on foot before police arrived. He is a black male with a beard, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, blue jeans, gold rimmed glasses and carrying a red Nike duffel bag. He is believed to be heading back to Minnesota. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

If anyone has information on where Hill could be, contact the Menomonie Police Department.