Man charged after he steals several bicycles in Eau Claire

An Eau Claire man is accused of keeping several high-end bicycles in his residence.

47-year old David Larson has been charged with 7 misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property. He is out on bond, and returns to court on April 25th.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received reports of 7 bicycles that were stolen in Eau Claire between March 2016 and last September. The total value of the bicycles was $6.030. Larson’s girlfriend told police a large number of bicycles was in a bedroom in the first floor of the residence. Larson told authorities his friend gave him the bicycles to fix. Authorities discovered that 7 of the 9 bicycles found in the residence were those that were reported stolen. Larson said he didn’t know the bicycles were stolen.