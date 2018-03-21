Man’s claims against city of Menomonie and police department denied

The Menomonie City Council has denied claims against the city and police department from a man who was hurt during UW-Stout’s homecoming last year.

Brett Schulte was injured on October 15th when he was struck by a squad car driven by Sargent Jason Barneson. According to the claims, Schulte is requesting $250,000 each from the city of Menomonie and the police department. The city’s attorney said it’s unclear what Schulte’s attorney’s next move will be.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Schulte was hurt at about 1 a.m. on October 15th when he was struck by Barneson’s squad car. Barneson noticed someone lying in the street, and despite swerving, he was unable to avoid hitting Schulte. The investigation found that Shchulte had been drinking before he was hit, and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He was ticketed for underage drinking and identification care violations.