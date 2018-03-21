Man charged for stealing from Chippewa Valley businesses

A Boyd man is facing charges after he broke into Zacho Sports Center and stole from the Lake Hallie WalMart.

27-year old Timothy Bridges has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and entry into a locked vehicle. He will appear in court on May 15th.

According to the criminal complaint, Zacho Sports Center contacted police on January 25th to report that someone had broken into the building overnight and stole money from its registers. WalMart also informed police that employees saw Bridges take items from the electronics department, put them in his backpack, and left the store without paying for them. Bridges is also accused of breaking a window on the front passenger side of a car and taking items from inside.

Bridges admitted to the thefts when he was arrested, and said he used the money to buy meth.