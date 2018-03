The 23rd State Senate seat will be up for grabs in November.

State Senator Terry Moulton announced yesterday that he will not be seeking re-election, and will retire when his current term ends in December. He said in a press release making the decision not to run was difficult, but said he is looking forward to serving the community in new ways in the future.

Moulton was elected to the state Assembly in 2004 and 2006, and to the Senate in 2010 and 2014.