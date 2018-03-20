Man killed in weekend car crash in Buffalo County

A Trempealeau man was killed when his car crashed in Buffalo County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says they got a call about a single vehicle crash on County Highway X, north of Buells Valley Road just after 1:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, the driver of the car, 20-year old Logan Passow, was found lying away from the car, and attempts to revive him were unsucessful. Authorities say Passow lost control, and his vehicle rolled several times into the ditch. Passow wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

The accident remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.