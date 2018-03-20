Man convicted of killing his 2-month old son

A southeastern Wisconsin man has been convicted of killing his 2-month son.

A jury in Kenosha County found Robert Stynes guilty of 2nd-degree reckless homicide. He will be sentenced in June and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Stynes was caring for his son and his 2-year old brother by himself when his girlfriend and children’s mother worked last April. They say Stynes became overwhelmed and “lost it” before hitting the baby in the head twice. Stynes claimed the child died in his sleep.