Man charged for threatening people with a gun at an Eau Claire bar

An Eau Claire man accused of threatening people with a loaded handgun last fall at a Water Street tavern has been charged.

28-year old Deandre Vales faces 8 criminal charges—3 felonies and 5 misdemeanors. He is out on bond and returns to court on March 29th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to The Pickle the night of November 7th on reports that Vales was yelling at people, pulled out a pistol and threatened them with it. When officers arrived, Vales fled into the back beer garden and threw the gun on the ground as he went out the back door. He was taken into custody, and officers found the gun, which was loaded with 7 rounds. Vales’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested. If he’s convicted of the felony charges, Vales could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.