Multiple charges are being brought against a Rice Lake man who is accused of fleeing law enforcement and driving the wrong way on a road.

Troy Brower was arrested when he was seen driving the wrong way on Hastings Way at Birch Street in Eau Claire. Brower then allegedly kept going when a trooper tried to pull him over at a red light. Authorities say Brower finally stopped after leading authorities at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.