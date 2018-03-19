2 people arrested after drugs are found in their home

2 people have been charged after drugs were found in a Thorp residence last week.

23-year old John Knar of Thorp has been charged with 6 felonies, including maintaining a drug house and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 21-year old Karin Scott of Owen has been charged with a felony count of meth possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. Bond was set for both Knar and Scott.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was conducted at Knar’s residence last Tuesday. Authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home. Both Knar and Scott were at the house during the search and were arrested.