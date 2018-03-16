Man could avoid having a criminal record if he complies with deferred agreement

A Neillsville man has a chance to avoid a criminal record stemming from his involvement in burglarizing residences in Eau Claire County in November.

19-year old Othayun Smith pleaded guilty to 2 felony counts of burglary, and 2 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 2 years of probation for the misdemeanors, along with paying a fine and restitution.

As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the burglary charges will be dismissed in 3 years if Smith pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the victims, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and doesn’t drink alcohol or enter taverns. Smith’s record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation and the deferred agreement.