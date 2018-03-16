Man convicted of killing a man in 2015

An Altoona man has been convicted for his role in causing a man’s death more than a year after a jury deadlocked in the case.

29-year old Michael Olson pleaded no contest to 2nd-degree reckless homicide this week in Jackson County Court. A sentencing date has not been set yet. Nelson was initially charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide. A trial was held in January 2017, but the jury couldn’t come to a unanimous agreement after 5 hours of deliberation, resulting in a mistrial.

Nelson was charged in connection with the shooting death of 55-year old Randall Perry at his Warrens residence in November 2015. According to court records, Nelson had a blood alcohol level of .07 several hours after the shooting. More than 20 firearms were found inside the residence.