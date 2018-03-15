Man going to prison for selling drugs to informant

An Eau Claire man with a previous drug conviction is going to prison for selling cocaine to a police informant.

35-year old Lamont Grayson pleaded guilty to a felony count of cocaine delivery. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant arranged to buy cocaine from Gryason on June 2nd in Eau Claire. An informant conducted a 2nd controlled buy of cocaine from Grayson on June 14th.

Grayson was convicted of 2 felony counts of cocaine delivery in February 2014 in Eau Claire County.