Area students participate in nationwide school walk-out

Eau Claire students are making their voices heard about gun violence and school safety.

Students from across the state joined a nationwide effort by walking out of school Wednesday morning to demand stricter gun laws 1 month after a mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that left 17 people dead. Students spent time in silent reflection and mourning, as well as advocating for school safety. The protest wasn’t officially sanctioned by the Eau Claire Area School District, but the Superintendent praised the students’ respect and advocacy.