2 people charged after drugs are found in their home

2 people have been charged after police searched a Chippewa Falls home and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

30-year old Michael Ferguson is facing several counts, including delivery of meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place. 37-year old Sarah Casey was also in the home at the time of the search, and has been charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant bought meth from Ferguson on January 30th. A search warrant was conducted at Ferguson’s home March 1st, and officers found 8.4 grams of meth, other drugs and paraphernalia, which included a digital scale, pipes and packaging materials.