Man charged with stealing money for bar and spending it there later

A Chippewa Falls man is accused of breaking into a bar and stealing several thousand dollars, then returning to the tavern a half-hour later to spend the cash.

44-year old Brian Huset has been charged with burglary to a building, theft of movable property and bail jumping. He is slated to appear in court this week.

According to the criminal complaint, the theft happened March 4th at the Sunbeam Tavern on E. Park Avenue. Employees told police that Huset entered a rear door to the building and stole up to $3,800 from an ATM. Huset was a frequent visitor to the bar, and surveillance equipment helped police identify him as the person who took the money.

Huset returned to the bar roughly a half-hour after the theft and told the bartender he had “won big” and had a large amount of money, which he began to use to buy alcohol.