Meth found at Eau Claire skating rink

Methamphetamine was found at an Eau Claire skating rink on Thursday night.

Eau Claire police say employees at High Roller Skating Center on Melby Street found suspected drugs in the jungle gym area of the building. The crystal-like substance was found in a clear plastic container holding several small plastic bags. The substance was found in 2 of the plastic bags, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Police say there is no suspect and no video surveillance or other information that could lead to a suspect.