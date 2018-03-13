Man arrested for assaulting a woman

A man has been arrested after a domestic abuse incident happened in Barron County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says they went to Lakeview Medical Center just before 3 a.m. Saturday on a report that a female had been assaulted in the Village of Haugen. The investigation led to the arrest of 34-year old Jason Rush of Haugen. He is facing charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.

The woman who was assaulted, 45-year old Angela Oftedahl, was taken to another hospital where she remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.